Everton to call off Memphis move?

Premier League side Everton could reportedly drop their interest in Memphis Depay with Manchester United reluctant to accept a temporary deal for his services.





The Netherlands international has had a nightmarish spell at Old Trafford this season, but the Red Devils are adamant that he will be sold at the right price.



According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have suffered a dent in their pursuit of the Dutchman after the Red Devils turned down a loan approach for his signature.



Jose Mourinho's side are willing to take a significant loss on the £26m paid to PSV in 2015, but this does not mean that they would allow the player leave on a short-term loan this month.



Manchester United are hoping to recoup at least £15m from the attacker, and it is yet to be seen where Everton would be willing to match their demands.

