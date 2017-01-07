Everton to call off Memphis move?
Premier League side Everton could reportedly drop their interest in Memphis Depay with Manchester United reluctant to accept a temporary deal for his services.
The Netherlands international has had a nightmarish spell at Old Trafford this season, but the Red Devils are adamant that he will be sold at the right price.
According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have suffered a dent in their pursuit of the Dutchman after the Red Devils turned down a loan approach for his signature.
Jose Mourinho's side are willing to take a significant loss on the £26m paid to PSV in 2015, but this does not mean that they would allow the player leave on a short-term loan this month.
Manchester United are hoping to recoup at least £15m from the attacker, and it is yet to be seen where Everton would be willing to match their demands.
