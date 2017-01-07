Everton plan Kostas Manolas bid

Everton has reportedly approached AS Roma over the availability of defender Kostas Manolas . The Greece international is also being monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal.





According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have stepped up their pursuit for Manolas as they bid to add a new centre-half to their ranks.



The Merseyside outfit lost John Stones to Manchester City in the summer, and Koeman feels the need to recruit a fresh defender to feature alongside Ashley Williams.



Club-captain Phil Jagielka has been in-and-out of the starting line-up in recent games, and there is a belief that this may be his final year in the Toffees shirt.



Everton have had a decent first half to the Premier League season, and the fans will be hopeful that they could go on a long winning run to achieve European qualification next term.

