Everton plan Kostas Manolas bid
Everton has reportedly approached AS Roma over the availability of defender Kostas Manolas. The Greece international is also being monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal.
According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have stepped up their pursuit for Manolas as they bid to add a new centre-half to their ranks.
The Merseyside outfit lost John Stones to Manchester City in the summer, and Koeman feels the need to recruit a fresh defender to feature alongside Ashley Williams.
Club-captain Phil Jagielka has been in-and-out of the starting line-up in recent games, and there is a belief that this may be his final year in the Toffees shirt.
Everton have had a decent first half to the Premier League season, and the fans will be hopeful that they could go on a long winning run to achieve European qualification next term.
