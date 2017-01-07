Everton to up their bid for Schneiderlin

Everton are expected to come up with a renewed bid for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin after Manchester United rejected their initial £19m offer.

The France international failed to undergo medical at the Toffees' training ground yesterday with the Red Devils reluctant to accept their opening bid.



According to Squawka, the Merseyside outfit will return with a fresh £22m approach for Schneiderlin in the coming days with Ronald Koeman desperate to integrate the player into his first-team squad.



Schneiderlin held a fruitful relationship with the Dutch boss at former club Southampton, and he is widely expected to secure his transfer in the current transfer window.



The 27-year-old has had a frustrating time at Old Trafford this season, having earned just 11 minutes of league action under Jose Mourinho.

