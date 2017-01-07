Eye Football

Diego Costa to earn fresh Chelsea contract

Costa close to Blues extension

Spain international Diego Costa is set to earn a fresh contract at Stamford Bridge following recent interest from the Chinese Super League.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a stunning £80m bid from Tianjin Quanjian just prior to Christmas which was turned down by Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

According to reports, the former Atletico man will be rewarded with a contract extension this month which would prolong his Blues stay until the summer of 2021.

Costa is currently on a £150,000 weekly package, and the new deal will see him match the club's highest earner, Eden Hazard on £200,000-a-week.

The Brazilian-born star has been in stunning form for Chelsea this season and his tally of 14 goals and five assists in the league sees his side open up a five-point gap over Liverpool at the summit.


