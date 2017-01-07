Marseille make contact for Mathieu Debuchy

French side Marseille are interested in pursuing a temporary deal for Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy this month. The Frenchman is unlikely to have a future at the Emirates following his recent spat with the manager.

Debuchy, 31, has recently gone onto the media to suggest that manager Arsene Wenger blocked his impending move to Manchester United (Feb 2016) - a deal which was never really on.



According to L'Equipe, Les Phoceens are willing to take the full-back on loan for the rest of the campaign as they seek to better their chances of European football next term.



The Ligue 1 side are currently placed sixth in the league standings and will be hoping to catch up with their rivals in the second half of the season.



Debuchy is currently recovering from a hamstring problem which he sustained in his sole league appearance for the Gunners this campaign.

