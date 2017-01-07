Arsenal lining up Griezmann bid?

Arsenal are reported to be planning an ambitious attempt to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann .

The France international has been continuously linked with a Premier League move with Manchester United deemed to have offered him a £220,000 weekly package.



According to Metro, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keeping a close on his fellow compatriot following his side's failure to acquire his services over the summer.



Germany's Mesut Ozil is currently the Gunners' record signing having joined from Real Madrid for £38.2m in 2013, and the club will have to cough up at least twice the amount in order to land Griezmann next term.



Apart from Griezmann, the Gunners have also been credited with interest for Torino's in-form goalscorer Andrea Belotti.



Arsenal clinched a hard-fought 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday to secure their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

