Man Utd face Bayern fight for Benfica ace

Manchester United will face a tough task of signing Benfica's Nelson Semedo after Bayern Munich joined the chase for his services.





The 23-year-old right-back has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United this month with Jose Mourinho keen to add a specialist right-back to his ranks.



According to O Jogo, the Red Devils will not have an easy route to the Portugal international after Bayern decided to join the pursuit for the player.



The Bavarian giants are on the lookout for a top-class option for the right-back position with Carlo Ancelotti looking for a suitable competitor to Joshua Kimmich in the future.



Benfica currently value their asset at around £34m, but United remain hopeful that they could lure the player to Old Trafford as a much lesser sum.



Manchester United have also been credited with interest for Semedo's teammate Victor Lindelof.

