Arsenal lose top target to Spanish giants

Premier League side Arsenal may have ended their chase for Porto's Andre Silva after Real Madrid reached an agreement to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Silva, 21, is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in European football, and his prowess this season has captured the attention of many a elite clubs.



According to The Star, the Gunners could admit defeat in their chase for the striker after Los Blancos jumped forward to pursue his services.



Silva has been identified as a long-term replacement for Olivier Giroud, who is on the wrong side of 30, but it now seems the Gunners will have to look elsewhere for a potential signing.



Arsenal are currently finding it tough to resolve Alexis Sanchez's contract status, and there could be yet more disappointment, should the Chilean leave the club at the end of the campaign.



Silva, who inked a five-year deal at Porto in the summer, has a £50m buy-out clause placed in his contract.

