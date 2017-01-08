Liverpool to reward Lallana with double-your-money contract

Premier League challengers Liverpool are expected to offer an improved contract to midfielder Adam Lallana amid the impending interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has found his old self under manager Jurgen Klopp, and his influence remains crucial to the club's chances of lifting the Premier League crown this season.



According to The Star, the Reds' hierarchy are well aware of the Spurs interest, and they are now prepared to double the salary of the former Southampton graduate.



Lallana, who is currently on a £65,000 weekly package, initially struggled to make a mark at Liverpool under former boss Brendan Rodgers, but the arrival of Klopp has got the best of his abilities.



The 27-year-old has already notched 14 goals/assists for Liverpool this season, and his performances have seen him take his form to the international stage.



Lallana joined the Merseyside giants from Southampton in 2014 for a reported fee of around £25m.

