Liverpool to sign Quincy Promes?

Liverpool are planning to make a winter approach to sign Dutch attacker Quincy Promes from Spartak Moscow. The Reds are currently second in the league standings, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to move for a couple of attacking recruits in the transfer window as the club seek to offer a strong title challenge this season.



Promes, 23, has been on the Reds' radar for a while, and according to The Mirror, the club are prepared to lodge a formal offer for his signature this month.



Spartak Moscow are currently holding out on their £25m price tag, and the Reds will have to come close to the valuation in order to pursue the Holland international.



The Reds will be without Sadio Mane for the best part of four weeks due to his AFCON participation whilst the latest injury to Daniel Sturridge remains a concern.



Promes has netted six goals in the Russian top flight this season.

