Eye Football

Niklas Stark to join Southampton?

January 8, 2017 12:31 GMT (UK), by - Google+

Niklas Stark to join Southampton?

Niklas Stark wanted by Saints

Football Transfer Centre

Hertha Berlin player Niklas Stark is wanted by Southampton. The defender plays for Germany's under 21 side.

Stark is comfortable playing in a variety of different positions and this versatility has caught the eye of Saints manager Claude Puel.

Southampton will bid a reported 7.5 million euros for the player in the January transfer window.

Werder Bremen and West Brom are also interested in Stark.