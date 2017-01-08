Niklas Stark to join Southampton?
Hertha Berlin player Niklas Stark is wanted by Southampton. The defender plays for Germany's under 21 side.
Stark is comfortable playing in a variety of different positions and this versatility has caught the eye of Saints manager Claude Puel.
Southampton will bid a reported 7.5 million euros for the player in the January transfer window.
Werder Bremen and West Brom are also interested in Stark.
Southampton news
