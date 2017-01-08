Niklas Sule wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

German wonderland Niklas Sule is wanted in the January transfer window by both Arsenal and Liverpool. The Premier League giants have deployed scouts to watch the centre back in action.





The player has made his first appearance for Germany's national team this season already and big things are tipped for the youngster, one of the country's brightest prospects.



Sule has appeared over 100 times for his club and Jurgen Klopp hopes the defender will lead his defence at Anfield for years to come, while Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has earmarked the defender as a successor for Laurent Koscielny after 2018.

