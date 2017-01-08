Mamadou Sakho off to Sevilla?

La Liga side Sevilla have reportedly approached over a winter deal for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho . The France international has yet to kick the ball for the Reds this season.





Sakho, who joined the Reds from Paris Saint-Germain for £18m in 2013, has fallen out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp ever since his poor behaviour in pre-season.



The Frenchman reported late for the club's pre-season tour flight of the United States whilst he also interrupted an interview conducted by the manager.



According to Sky Sports, the Reds are ready to discuss a permanent deal with Sevilla this month with the Spanish side more than willing to match their £20m valuation.



Sakho has been spending his time with the Under 23s in recent months, and it looks likely that he will leave Anfield for good this month.

