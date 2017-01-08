West Ham to offload Sofiane Feghouli ?

West Ham United are reportedly open to the sale of midfielder Sofiane Feghouli in the January transfer window. The Algerian international has made a solitary league start this season.

Feghouli, 27, joined the Hammers from Valencia on a Bosman in the summer and has since struggled to establish himself as a regular under Slaven Bilic.



According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are prepared to loan out Feghouli to AS Roma with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2017.



The midfielder has struggled to adapt to the pace of the English game, and he would be willing to pursue a fresh challenge having seen himself being left of the Algeria squad for AFCON.



Feghouli has netted a single goal for the Hammers this season, which came against NK Domzale in the Europa League playoffs.

