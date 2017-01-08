James Rodriguez open to Man Utd transfer?

Colombian international is reported to be eyeing a surprise move to Manchester United in the current transfer window.





Recent speculation suggested the 25-year-old could stay put at Real Madrid for the campaign before deciding on a fresh challenge in the summer.



However, according to The Star, the attacker has had a change of thought and is eyeing a possible switch to Old Trafford this month.



Rodriguez has been restricted to just four league starts under Zinedine Zidane this term, and his relationship with the manager has reached a low level at this point in time.



League rivals Chelsea have also been credited with interest for the attacker, but it is said that Rodriguez would prefer to work alongside Jose Mourinho at the Theatre of Dreams.



The South American footballer has appeared in nearly 100 outings for Real Madrid since joining from AS Monaco in 2014.

