Everton looking at Jack Wilshere?

Everton are reportedly monitoring the progress of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere with a view to a summer bid for his services. The England international is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth.

Wilshere, 25, has impressed in his temporary stint with the Cherries this season, and this has led to suggestions he could earn a fresh contract at the Emirates in the summer.



According to The Mirror, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is hoping to lure the Three Lions midfielder to Goodison next season, should he fail to receive the guarantee of regular first-team football at Arsenal.



The Dutchman has not been impressed by the likes of Ross Barkley and Gerard Deulofeu this term, and it is understood that he could have a major squad overhaul at the end of the campaign.



Wilshere has previously iterated that he may have to leave Arsenal permanently if he is to improve his chances of game time for club and country.

