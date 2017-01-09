Arsenal deny Andrea Belotti approach

Arsenal have reportedly denied that they have made any contact with Torino for Italian striker Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old has netted 17 goals for club and country this season.





Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi recently revealed that the Gunners had tabled a £56m bid for their asset which was swiftly turned down by the Serie A outfit.



In a report by PA Sport, an Arsenal insider has revealed that the club have made no bid for the goalscorer, and the story has been made up for the media.



Germany's Mesut Ozil is currently the Gunners' record signing having joined Real Madrid for around £38m in the summer of 2013.



Arsene Wenger's side have been reluctant to spend big in the winter market over the years, and it is hard to see the club cough up a hefty sum for a new attacker this month.

