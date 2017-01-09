Crystal Palace plan Snodgrass bid

Crystal Palace are prepared to step up their interest in Hull City's Robert Snodgrass in the winter transfer window. The Scotland international has been reluctant to extend his Tigers stay beyond June 2018.





Snodgrass had recently turned down a long-term contract at the KCOM Stadium, and it was left for the side to activate a clause which would prolong his stay for another season.



According to The Guardian, the Eagles are monitoring the situation of Snodgrass, and they could rival West Ham United for the player's signature this month.



West Ham United were snubbed in their £3m approach for the attacker this month with the Tigers wanting a package of around £10m for the sale.



Snodgrass has netted seven goals and assisted a further two for Hull City, who are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League.

