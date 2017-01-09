Wilfried Bony receives China offer

Stoke City loanee Wilfried Bony is reportedly the subject of a bumper bid from Chinese Super League side China Hebei Fortune.





The Ivory Coast international, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester City, has been offered a £210,000-a-weekly package (after tax) to join the Asian spenders.



Former City boss Manuel Pellegrini had recruited Bony from Swansea City for £28m in January 2015, and he is keen on a reunion with the player in the Far East.



Nevertheless, Bony is expected to neglect the riches from the Chinese club as he seeks to build a reputation for himself under Mark Hughes at the Bet365 Stadium.



The 28-year-old will take no part for Stoke City this month after he departed with his national teammates for the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

