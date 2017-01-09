Arsenal could lose Alexis Sanchez if Man Utd do this

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez could be tempted to join Atletico Madrid in the summer, should they sanction the sale of Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.





The Chile international currently has just 18 months left on his present deal, and talks over a fresh contract have reached a standstill.



According to The Express, the Red Devils are planning to lodge a bumper £89m deal to sign Griezmann in the summer, and this could urge Atleti to step up their interest in Alexis.



Alexis is said to be frustrated with the lack of success in recent seasons, and he would jump at the chance of joining a fresh club, should the opportunity arise in the future.



The Gunners are for now reluctant to match the player's £200,000 weekly demands, and an offer of around £60m could test their resolve at the end of the campaign.



Alexis has been by far the most influential figure at Arsenal this season, notching 25 goals/assists in all competitions.

