Sunderland join Carl Jenkinson chase

Premier League strugglers Sunderland have joined the pursuit to sign Carl Jenkinson on a short-term loan. The right-back is currently on the fringes of the first-team at Arsenal.





Jenkinson, 24, has failed to make the most of his limited opportunities at the Emirates this season, and he is free to pursue a fresh club in the current transfer window.



Both West Ham United and Hull City have expressed interest in the England international this month, and according to sources, the Black Cats are the latest to have joined the chase.



Jenkinson was a loan target for Sunderland during Sam Allardyce's reign earlier in the summer, and the club will return for the full-back this January.



Fellow Arsenal teammate Mathieu Debuchy has also been linked with Sunderland, but he is said to favour a return to Ligue 1.

