Man City planning to beat Man Utd to Barca star?

Manchester City are reportedly discussing an agreement to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona. The 28-year-old is not pleased with his current situation at Camp Nou.





Rakitic, 28, was the subject of strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Juventus in the summer before he opted to show his commitment towards the Catalan giants.



Since then, the midfielder has had a frustrating time at Barca with manager Luis Enrique preferring to play Andre Gomes ahead of him in central midfield.



According to ESPN, the Citizens have begun talks over a transfer agreement for the player, but the deal is unlikely to go through until the end of the season.



Barca boss Enrique has since dismissed the speculation by highlighting that the source from Croatia (initially) is 'unreliable'.



Rakitic has netted 20 goals in 129 games for Barcelona since arriving from Sevilla in the summer of 2014.

