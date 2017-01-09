Man City to rival Man Utd, Chelsea for Bakayoko

Manchester City are set to offer stiff competition to Manchester United and Chelsea in the pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Principality outfit are open to selling their asset, provided their asking price is met.





Bakayoko, 22, has put up a string of impressive performances in the league this season, and this has captured the attention of top European sides.



According to The Record, the Ligue 1 side are considering the potential sale of Bakayoko this month due to the high number of elite clubs interested in the player.



Monaco are said to demand a fee of around £21.6m for the midfield anchorman who joined from Rennes for £6.7m in the summer of 2014.



Bakayoko has already featured for France at all youth levels, and it is only a matter of time before he earns a call-up to the senior squad.

