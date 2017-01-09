Chelsea to loan Batshuayi in Llorente deal?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could loan out Michy Batshuayi to Swansea City in an agreement which could see Fernando Llorente join the club on a permanent basis.





Llorente, 31, has recently heaped praise on his former Juventus manager, and this has led to suggestions he could welcome a reunion at Stamford Bridge this month.



According to Sky Sports News, Conte is keen on landing the Spain international in a deal which could involve Batshuayi joining the Swans on a short-term loan.



Batshuayi has not had much success with the Blues this season, and he could be tempted to test himself at a fresh club where he would get the chance to express his qualities on a regular basis.



The Belgian international has netted three goals in Cup games this term, but it is his lack of league action which has crept doubts over his Chelsea future.

