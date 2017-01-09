Arsenal tracking Belgian youngster

Arsenal have deployed scouts to monitor the progress of young Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio. The 19-year-old winger currently plays on loan at French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.





Anderlecht have shipped Lukebakio out on loan for the season as they hope the DR Congo international will progress in a bigger league than Belgium's Jupiler league.



The Gunners have been impressed with what they have seen so far and are ready to match the reported 10 million euro asking fee despite the youngster's inexperience.

