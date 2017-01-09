Eye Football

Chelsea chase Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea chase Thiago Maia

Chelsea have sent scouts to monitor Santos defensive midfielder Thiago Maia. The Blues will battle with Fiorentina, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to wrap up a move for the highly rated youngster.



Thiago Maia has forced his way into Santos' first team over the last two years and is now set to make a dream move to Europe in a deal worth a reported 20 million euros.

Maia has played for Brazil's under 20 and various other youth sides and played over 50 games for Santos in 2016.

Maia will command a contract worth a reported 45,000 euros per week with his move to Europe.