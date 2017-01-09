Chelsea chase Brazilian wonderkid
Chelsea have sent scouts to monitor Santos defensive midfielder Thiago Maia. The Blues will battle with Fiorentina, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to wrap up a move for the highly rated youngster.
Thiago Maia has forced his way into Santos' first team over the last two years and is now set to make a dream move to Europe in a deal worth a reported 20 million euros.
Maia has played for Brazil's under 20 and various other youth sides and played over 50 games for Santos in 2016.
Maia will command a contract worth a reported 45,000 euros per week with his move to Europe.
Chelsea news
