Alexis Sanchez may be on his way out of Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window. The Chilean has easily been Arsenal’s best player, with 13 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League, so far, this season.





Sanchez’s has been thriving while leading the line of attack for Arsene Wenger’s men; and therefore, it comes as no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in Europe have set their eyes on him.



While PSG are reportedly set to bid £70 million for Sanchez; Atletico Madrid is also lining up Arsenal’s no.7 should Antoine Griezmann leave for Manchester United.



Despite being in red hot form and only having 18 months left on his current deal with Arsenal, the Londoners are yet to hold contract extension talks with Sanchez and will be left to rue the delay should either the French or the Spanish clubs succeed in their bid to prize him away from the Emirates Stadium.

