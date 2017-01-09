Gabigol rues Inter move and wants a return to Brazil

Brazilian sensation, Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has told close relatives and friends that his move to Inter Milan last summer was nothing but a mistake and that he wants a return to his former club, Santos.





Reports were ripe and many about Gabigol's departure when Frank De Boer was sacked as Inter's manager. Frank's brother, Ronald De Boer, admitted that Frank did not approve of many Inter signings especially Gabigol's.



The €29.5m acquisition from Santos has found it very hard to break into Inter's first team and has only made three appearances for the club with all coming on as sub.



Gabigol's agent, Ribeiro, told Fox Sports in a recent interview that his player is frustrated and lost confidence due to lack of playing time and that he wants to speak with the club's Sporting Director, Piero Ausilio and current manager, Stefano Pioli, about the situation.



It is understood Inter wants to send the 20-year-old player on loan this January to aid in his development and boost his confidence as well.

