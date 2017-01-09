Jese: Play me or I'm Leaving

Former Real Madrid forward and fan's favourite, Jese Rodriguez , has boldly told Paris St. Germain boss, Unai Emery , to allow him leave the club permanently in this winter window.

According to reports from France, the former Real Madrid youth product and his agent are forcing through a move away from the Paris based club after limited appearances this season. Jese was promised by PSG to lead the lines after his €25m move but he feels the club has let him down after only one start in the Ligue one.



Liverpool, AS Roma and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old player but the player would very much consider a pay cut so he can return to Spain and play for his hometown club, Las Palmas.



Laa Palmas club President, Angel Ramirez, has admitted it will be difficult for them to sign Jese due to his weekly wages.



"Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palma's but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level - and that is very high " he said.

