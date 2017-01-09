Arsenal star close to contract renewal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he is close to inking a fresh contract at the Emirates.





The 30-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 18 months' time, and this has urged the Gunners to speed up discussions over a new contract.



Giroud had struggled to establish himself a regular for much of the season before he earned his first league start against West Bromwich Albion in December.



Since then, he has been in excellent form for the Gunners netting four goals and assisting a further two in all competitions.



While speaking to French TV, the former Montpellier admitted that talks over an extension are at an advanced stage, and he is content to stay at Arsenal for many years to come.



"We're on the verge of reaching an agreement for an extension. It's also a sign of confidence and I want to continue my adventure here in this Arsenal family, and I feel very good here," he said.



Arsene Wenger's side are currently placed fifth in the Premier League standings following key defeats against Everton and Manchester City during the festive period.

