West Ham plot Batshuayi loan

West Ham United are plotting a temporary deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi , according to Sky Sports News.The Belgian international has barely featured in the Premier League with most his game time coming in the Cup games.





Batshuayi, 23, had joined the Premier League leaders in the summer with a view to attaining a regular role but it seems he may have to wait much longer with Diego Costa not in any mood to let go of his position.



According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are eager to reinforce their attack front in the New Year having failed in their bids to land Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan.



However, Antonio Conte's side could snub interest from their London rivals with the club keen on loaning Batshuayi to Swansea City in a deal which could see Fernando Llorente arrive at Stamford Bridge.



Despite his limited playing time, Batshuayi has managed to net three goals in four starts in the Cup games.

