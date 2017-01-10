Championship duo target Watford striker

Championship duo Derby County and Ipswich Town are both interested in a temporary deal for Jerome Sinclair this month. The 20-year-old joined the Hornets from Liverpool on a Bosman in the summer, subject to a future compensation fee.





Sinclair has struggled to cement himself a regular role under Walter Mazzarri this season, and according to The Mirror, a move to the Championship looks a probable option.



Ipswich are on the search for a promising striker up front following their recent struggles whilst Derby County are seeking to add more depth to their squad as they bid for top-flight promotion.



Sinclair netted his first goal in the Hornets shirt on Saturday afternoon as his side clinched a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion in the third round of the FA Cup.

