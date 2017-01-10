Stewart Downing free to leave Middlesbrough?

Premier League minnows Middlesbrough will entertain loan offers for Stewart Downing in the current transfer window. The England international has failed to hold down to a regular role under Aitor Karanka this season.





Downing, who has represented England on 35 occasions, has seen much of his playing time from the substitutes' bench with the likes of Gaston Ramirez and a young Adama Traore preferred ahead of him in the pecking order.



The 32-year-old made his seventh substitute appearance in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, and according to BBC Tees, he would be free to pursue a temporary deal elsewhere this month.



A number of Championship clubs are said to be vying for the player's signature with Derby County and Fulham among the key suitors.



Downing has turned out over 250 times for Middlesbrough in his two separate stints at the Riverside.

