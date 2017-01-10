Ivan Perisic on Manchester United radar

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly earmarked Ivan Perisic as a potential target for his side this month. The Croatian international has been a key performer for Inter Milan over the past year, and the Special One would prefer having the player at Old Trafford.

Calciomercato suggests that the Red Devils are lining up a winter bid for the talented attacker, who was previously on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea last summer.



The former Wolfsburg man is said to favour a challenge in the Premier League, but it is yet to be seen whether he would be willing to compete with the vast amount of competition for places at Manchester United.



Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney among other have occupied the wider positions, and this would make Perisic's job only tougher in Manchester.



Perisic has netted six goals in 18 outings for Inter Milan this season.

