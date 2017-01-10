Chelsea move in for Fener defender

Chelsea boss has identified Fenerbahce's Simon Kjaer as a potential option to bolster his backline this month. The Denmark international is valued at around £15m.

The Blues have had an excellent first half to the season, and currently hold a five-point gap over Liverpool at the top of the table.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian coach is willing to bolster his defence further this month with a move for Kjaer on the horizon.



The West London giants have already recalled Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth to strengthen their backline, but Conte still feels the need to recruit an additional centre-half.



Fener are currently holding out on a £15m price tag on their asset, and this is something the Blues would be willing to match with plenty of cash in their kitty.



Conte has previously revealed that he has the budget to spend in January following the massive £60m payout from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

