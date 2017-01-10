Man Utd to go all out for Serie A star

Manchester United are planning to make a huge bid to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas this month. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the league standings, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.





According to The Sun, the Mancunian giants are planning a £47.6m bid for the Greece international as they bid to offer a strong challenge for the league title this season.



The Red Devils have won their last six outings in the Premier League, and this sees them just 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who recently lost out to Tottenham Hotspur.



Jose Mourinho recently highlighted in his interview that he is content with his defensive options, and the latest speculation would come as a surprise for many, given the Portuguese 'normally' stays with his comments.



Manolas, who is also a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea, has been reluctant to extend his Roma contract which is due to expire in June 2019.

