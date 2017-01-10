Jese Rodriguez to join Valencia?

La Liga strugglers Valencia have reportedly joined Liverpool and Las Palmas in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez . The Spanish footballer has failed to secure a regular spot at Les Parisiens since his €25m switch from Real Madrid in the summer.





Jese, 23, has been restricted to just nine appearances in Ligue 1 this season with eight of them coming from the substitutes' bench.



According to Plaza Deportiva, Los Che president Peter Lim is lining up a temporary deal for the Spanish forward, but he will face strong competition from both Liverpool and Las Palmas.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had tried to sign Jese on loan from Real Madrid prior to him joining Les Parisiens, and he would prefer a similar deal this month.



Meanwhile, Las Palmas are seeking to lure the player back to his hometown with a view to a guaranteed role from the starting lineup.

