Manchester United to announce Lindelof signing?

Manchester United are reported to have reached a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof this month. The Sweden international will pen a five-year contract on wages of around £115,000-a-week.





Benfica had earlier last month agreed to sell Lindelof to Manchester United before they had an issue with the sell-on clause. Swedish part-timers Vasteras were owned about 20 percent of their former trainee's transfer package, and this put the deal to a standstill.



According to The Sun, both Benfica and Vasteras have resolved their ongoing dispute after the latter agreed to accept a reduced sell-on clause of around 10 percent.



The 22-year-old will join Manchester United this month for an initial £34m with an additional £4m to be settled as performance-based bonuses.



The Swede has already been allotted the number two shirt which was formerly worn by former Red Devils player and current Lyon full-back Rafael da Silva.



Lindelof, who can play at both right-back and centre-back, is due to earn a substantial rise on his present wages of just £385,000-a-year.

