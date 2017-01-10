Jack Wilshere to Man City?

Manchester City have reportedly approached Arsenal over the potential signing of midfielder Jack Wilshere in the summer. The England international is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth.





Wilshere, 25, has impressed in his temporary stint at Dean Court this season, and this has urged the Gunners to speed up discussions over a fresh contract.



The midfielder currently has about 18 months left on his previous deal, and according to The Star, the Citizens have enquired over the possibility of signing the Englishman on his return to the Emirates.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently admitted that he could do with Wilshere amid their injury concerns, and this could well suggest that the player has a future at the club next season.



League rivals Everton have already been credited with interest for Wilshere with Ronald Koeman preferred to go on a spending spree in the summer.

