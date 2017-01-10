Liverpool to move for Julian Brandt in the summer

Premier League high-flyers Liverpool are expected to revive their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been watched by several Premier League clubs this season with Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs being the other suitors.



According to The Liverpool Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains a keen admirer of the German's talents but a deal looks unlikely in the January transfer window.



Bayer are reluctant to offload their asset midway through their league campaign, and Klopp will have to wait until the summer before making an approach for his services.



The 20-year-old currently has a £17m release clause in his contract which gets only activated in the summer of 2018, and this will provide Bayer with ample time to discuss his future.

