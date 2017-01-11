Liverpool end Quincy Promes pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly dropped their interest in signing Dutch forward Quincy Promes in the current transfer window.





The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this month with the Reds looking to cope the absence of Sadio Mane, who has linked up with Senegal at the 2017 AFCON.



Promes, who inked a fresh five-year deal in the summer, is said to be valued at around £25m at Spartak Moscow, and this has urged Jurgen Klopp to end the chase.



According to The Mail, the German coach will not be pursuing the Dutchman this month with star performer Philippe Coutinho set to return from his injury absence.



Merseyside rivals Everton have also been credited with interest for the Holland international, but their manager Ronald Koeman is focused on securing deals for Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay.

