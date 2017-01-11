French giants join Memphis chase

Ligue 1 side Lyon are the latest club to express interest in Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay . The Netherlands international has failed to work himself into the first-team under Jose Mourinho this season.





United boss Jose Mourinho has earlier highlighted that the player is free to leave Old Trafford in the New Year, and it could be only a matter of time before the Dutchman pursues a fresh challenge.



Both Everton and AC Milan have been linked with temporary deals for the attacker, but according to RMC, Les Gones have joined the chase for the winger's services.



The French giants are prepared to secure a permanent deal for the Dutchman, but United's £15m price tag still remains above their expectation.



Manchester United had recruited Memphis from PSV Eindhoven for £26m in 2015, and they are unlikely to take a further loss on a player, who has simply failed to live up to his hype.

