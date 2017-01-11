Swansea City interested in Mamadou Sakho

Premier League strugglers Swansea City are reported to be lining up a winter move for unsettled Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho . The France international has yet to earn a competitive appearance for the Reds this season.





Sakho, 26, has been excluded from the first-team squad since his poor behaviour in pre-season where he interrupted Jurgen Klopp's interview in the United States.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the Swans have joined the likes of Sevilla and Galatasaray in the chase to sign the out-of-favour defender.



The Reds are currently holding out on a £20m sum for their player with Klopp willing to see the permanent exit of the Frenchman.



Swansea City boss Paul Clement has recently suggested that his side need to spend in January if they are to beat the Premier League drop this season. The Welsh side are currently 19th in the league standings, just a point off safety.

