Bournemouth to pursue John Terry?

Premier League side Bournemouth are plotting a short-term move for veteran Chelsea defender John Terry . The England international is no longer a regular at Stamford Bridge.





Terry, 35, has not started a league game for the Blues since his ligament problem in the 2-2 draw against Swansea City back in September.



According to The Telegraph, Cherries boss Eddie Howe has enquired over the possibility of loaning Terry this month with the club in need of defensive reinforcements.



The South Coast side lost Nathan Ake to the Blues earlier this week after the Premier League leaders activated the recall clause present in his temporary deal.



Both Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake are expected to play some part in the Blues' title charge this term, but this is unlikely to lure Terry from West London in what could be his final season at the club.

