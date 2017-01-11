Bournemouth to pursue John Terry?
Premier League side Bournemouth are plotting a short-term move for veteran Chelsea defender John Terry. The England international is no longer a regular at Stamford Bridge.
Terry, 35, has not started a league game for the Blues since his ligament problem in the 2-2 draw against Swansea City back in September.
According to The Telegraph, Cherries boss Eddie Howe has enquired over the possibility of loaning Terry this month with the club in need of defensive reinforcements.
The South Coast side lost Nathan Ake to the Blues earlier this week after the Premier League leaders activated the recall clause present in his temporary deal.
Both Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake are expected to play some part in the Blues' title charge this term, but this is unlikely to lure Terry from West London in what could be his final season at the club.
Chelsea news
Chelsea move in for Fener defender
West Ham plot Batshuayi loan
Official Site: FOUR IN THE LAST FOUR
Swansea City news
Chelsea to loan Batshuayi in Llorente deal?
Ryan Giggs favourite to take over Swansea City
Official Site: McBurnie delighted with Trophy double
AFC Bournemouth news
Jack Wilshere to Man City?
Everton looking at Jack Wilshere?