Christian Benteke off to China?

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke could be the latest high-profile player heading to the Chinese Super League. The Belgian international joined the Eagles from Liverpool for a club-record fee in the summer.

Benteke, 26, has sort of revived his career at Selhurst Park this season with eight goals in 18 Premier League outings.



According to TalkSPORT, the marksman is once again being linked with a move to the Far East with a host of Chinese clubs keen on his services.



Benteke had previously ignored interest from China in January 2016, but he could be tempted to accept the challenge this time around with manager Sam Allardyce open to offloading his services.



Allardyce is keen on bolstering the club's backline in the transfer window, and this could see Benteke being sold for a fee in excess of £45m.



The likes of Axel Witsel, Carlos Tevez, and Oscar have made their way to the CSL this month, and it is no doubt that Benteke could be lured by a bumper wage package.

