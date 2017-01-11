Man Utd to confirm Schneiderlin sale

French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is all set to join Everton after they agreed on an initial £22m sum with Manchester United for his services.

The 27-year-old has had a standstill to his career at Old Trafford with manager Jose Mourinho reluctant to offer him with regular first-team opportunities.



According to BBC Sport, the Toffees have settled on a £22m fee plus performance-based bonuses to sign the midfielder this month.



Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been keen on a reunion with his former Southampton ace and the Frenchman's arrival would provide a boost to the midfield which lacks the presence of Idrissa Gueye - on international duty with Senegal at AFCON.



Everton are also keen on concluding a deal for Manchester United's Memphis Depay, but they are yet to finalize a suitable agreement for his transfer.

