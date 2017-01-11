Conte wants Hammers ace Antonio

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte , has been impressed with the performances of West Ham United winger, Michail Antonio , and wants him at Stamford Bridge sooner or later according to reports in London.

Conte has made the Chelsea hierarchy aware of his intentions of signing the 26-year-old winger this January but it is highly unlikely to happen because West Ham are ready to reject any bids for their player who has played in a number of positions this season.



West Ham are also disappointed with Chelsea for their lack of interest to allow them take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, a close source said.



Conte has identified Antonio and FC Cologne's left back, Jonas Hector, as perfect fits for his 3-4-3 system.



Antonio has scored eight(8) goals in nineteen(19) appearances this term for his London based club.

