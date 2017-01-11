Coutinho staying put - Klopp

Liverpool midfielder and stalwart, Philippe Coutinho , has attracted many top clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, to himself with his impressive displays over the last few years.

The 23-year-old and recent Samba Gold award - Best Brazilian player in Europe winner, is an integral part of Liverpool's team despite his recent injury which has kept him out the last couple of months.



Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has insisted that Coutinho is not leaving the club and almost back to full fitness.



"It would be nice if big clubs thought like this and forgot about a player completely because he's been injured for five or six weeks. But big clubs don't think this way unfortunately". Klopp told reporters ahead of his side's EFL Cup semi final first leg at Southampton.



Philippe Coutinho is expected to play a part in tonight's cup game at the St. Mary's Stadium, according to his manager.

