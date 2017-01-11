Rakitic in Barca contract talks?

Ivan Rakitic is reportedly in discussions over a fresh contract at Barcelona. The Croatian international has been recently linked with a move to Manchester City amid his reduced playing time at Camp Nou.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is said to be keen on signing the playmaker this month following the long-term injury to Ilkay Gundogan.



Rakitic was left out entirely of the matchday squad against Villareal on Sunday, but according to The Mail, the midfielder is very happy with his stay at Barcelona.



The 28-year-old is contracted to Barca until the summer of 2019, and the club will seek to fend off interest by offering him an extension.



Rakitic joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and has since made 129 appearances in all competitions. He is currently playing second fiddle to Andre Gomes in midfield, and this is something he will seek to resolve in the second half of the campaign.

