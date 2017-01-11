Chelsea quoted price for top winter target

Premier League leaders Chelsea are reportedly keen on securing a winter deal for Koln full-back Jonas Hector.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is eager to add a new option at left wing-back as he is not entirely convinced of the abilities of Marcos Alonso.



German daily BILD suggests that the Blues could get their hands on Hector this month provided they match Koln's €30m asking price.



Hector, who was on the radar of Liverpool and Barcelona last summer, inked a fresh deal until 2021 to remove his existing buy-out clause.



"I will not have sleepless nights and I am relaxed," Koln boss Peter Stoger was quoted as saying on the speculation. "If something really happens, we'll deal with it."



Hector has transformed himself into an efficient attacking full-back over the years, and his prowess has earned him a regular role with the German national side.

